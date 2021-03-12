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Moderna Admits Their "Vaccine" Is A DNA Altering Operating System
Aimless News
Aimless News
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669 views • March 12, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Leo Hohmann - https://leohohmann.com/2021/03/09/modernas-top-scientist-we-are-actually-hacking-the-software-of-life/

Red State Nation - https://redstatenation.com/jen-psaki-blatantly-lied-to-millions-of-people-that-the-covid-19-vaccine-is-approved-and-licensed-by-the-fda-video/

Summit News - https://summit.news/2021/03/09/philippine-coral-reef-covered-with-face-masks/

The Co Experts - https://www.theecoexperts.co.uk/blog/ppe-degradable

Money Metals - https://www.moneymetals.com/news/2021/03/09/the-fedcoin-is-coming-002239

Epoch Times - https://www.theepochtimes.com/house-passes-gun-control-bill-expanding-background-checks-on-firearm-sales_3729592.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-03-11-1

Washington Examiner - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/military-transgender-surgery-free

PJ Media - https://pjmedia.com/culture/bryan-preston/2021/03/10/court-case-accuses-panda-express-of-subjecting-employees-to-cult-like-training-that-forces-them-to-strip-with-co-workers-n1431528

NY Post - https://nypost.com/2021/03/10/nyc-school-encourages-kids-to-stop-using-words-mom-dad/

Investment Watchblog - https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/the-rent-mortgage-moratorium-ends-on-march-31st-up-to-20-million-people-are-gonna-be-homeless/

CDC owns your lease - https://mises.org/power-market/cdc-americas-new-landlord

Big League Politics - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/bill-gates-global-aids-fund-provided-with-3-5-billion-in-coronavirus-stimulus-package/

Sharyl Attkisson - https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/03/photos-shocking-evidence-of-the-growing-u-s-southern-border-crisis/

Big League Politics - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/the-biden-administration-grants-a-temporary-1-5-year-amnesty-to-320000-venezuelans/

US leads the way in lowering emissions - https://twitter.com/ShellenbergerMD/status/1370004710690848769

Steve Inman Twitter - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1369875055061000193


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