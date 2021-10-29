NJ Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver CONFRONTED over 'Criminal Harassment' [28.10.2021]

- claim MurphyMandatesFounded by James O’Keefe in 2014, the mission of Project Veritas Action Fund (AKA Project Veritas Action) is to:Investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct.In order to expand upon the scope of investigative journalistic activities conducted by or under the supervision of James O’Keefe, Project Veritas Action has been formed to ensure that we use an abundance of caution to see that we are in full compliance with both the letter and spirit of the law.The mission of the Project Veritas Action Fund is to further the common good and general welfare of the citizens of the United States by conducting investigations into waste, fraud, abuse, corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing and other misconduct for the purpose of educating the public, stakeholders, policymakers and communities in order to create a more ethical and transparent society.Project Veritas Action Fund is a 501C4 organization.14,157 views Oct 28, 2021Project Veritas Action231K subscribers