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Part 1: It was NEVER about health....
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183 views • November 18, 2021
A series that shares undeniable clues that the global crisis was never about health! In Part 1 we look at clear evidence that the CDC chose to hide a massive study that could have ended the global lockdowns back in Nov '20. Instead they chose to bury this vital information and keep the 'pandemic' going.
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