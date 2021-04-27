Maria: EU Declares CCP Threatens Peace in South China Sea

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4/26/2021 The EU just announced the CCP threatened peace in the South China Sea through its illegal island militarization and intrusion by the fishing fleet. Guest speaker Jonathan Ward indicated it is great for European allies to realize the threat from the CCP.