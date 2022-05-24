317: CATHERINE ENGELBRECHT | True The Vote & Dinesh D'Souza 2000 Mules - The Election Fraud Of 2020 Was REAL ***MUST LISTEN TO ***

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🌟 SPECIAL GUEST CATHERINE ENGELBRECHT - Founder of True The Vote & Star of Dinesh D'Souza's "2000 Mules" - The Election Fraud of 2020
She’s a mother, business owner, native Texan & Lifelong practitioner of common sense.
In 2010, she started True The Vote, a citizen-led effort to restore honor and integrity to our electoral system. They educate voters, train and mobilize citizens to work at the polls, research the veracity of voter rolls & advocates for election code reform. TTV is now the nation’s leading voters’ rights organization.
She’s one of the OG’s of the Freedom Movement & a pioneer in Fighting Back against our tyrannical, nazi regime government. In 2013, she embarked on a precedent-setting lawsuit against the IRS & it’s top leadership. You may recognize her from her testimony at the House of Representatives Hearing on the IRS Targeting of Conservative Groups. (501 c3 & c4 - lois learner anyone)
She was personally & professionally, probed, prodded, investigated, audited & fined, by many 3 letter agencies but did not back down & in 2019 she received justice & a historic victory.
In the movie, 2000 Mules, Truth The Vote’s groundbreaking use of cell phone data & geo-tracking revealed staggering & yet more overwhelming proof of fraud during the 2020 election.
https://www.truethevote.org/
https://2000mules.com/
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