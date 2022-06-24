Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Discusses Loneliness Causes and Cures

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VA #82 Creator Discusses Loneliness Causes and Cures
Description:
Why do lonely people blame themselves, and are often judged by others for their plight? What role does fear of rejection play? Why can we be lonely even when surrounded by other people? Why is there loneliness at times even for happily married people—is this a clue to our true nature? Do sociopaths get lonely? What is the divine perspective of solitary confinement? Do animals group together for a reason beyond survival instinct? Creator explains why we are disconnected from the divine, and from our twin flame back home in the light, and why prayer and divine healing are needed. Join us!
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