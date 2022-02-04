EP 2802-6PM Senate Confirms Biden Abandoned At Least 9,000 Americans In Afghanistan 

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While the Biden regime claimed that only 100-150 Americans remained in Afghanistan after our botched withdrawal, there were numerous sources claiming that the real number was in the thousands.
But the Biden administration kept doubling down, claiming those were lies.
Jen Psaki dutifully defended Biden’s handling of the botched Afghanistan crisis.
But now, a new Senate report finally made public reveals that a minimum of 9,000 Americans were abandoned in Afghanistan.
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