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EntertheStars: Between Headlines [25.11.2021]
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10 views • November 26, 2021
-> TruckerStickerMandate, GroogleWorkersOpposeMandate, BalloonsInflation
Yesterday's show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCjVFusj84s&;t=1s
https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-require-truckers-crossing-us-224326548.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/white-house-no-apparent-disruption-140204794.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/gottlieb-breakthrough-infections-more-common-165618510.html
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/least-600-google-employees-less-014605408.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/inflation-miscalculation-complicating-bidens-agenda-125717033.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/bidens-poll-numbers-cratering-needs-140600803.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/republicans-suddenly-favor-unemployment-benefits-192826847.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-automakers-union-agree-not-220853958.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/howard-stern-might-run-for-president-clean-up-covid-mess-203632455.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/107-children-given-incorrect-dose-234638028.html
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/countries-where-coronavirus-has-spread/
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html
6,610 views Nov 25, 2021
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ovz0vCvlfgU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Yesterday's show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCjVFusj84s&;t=1s
https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-require-truckers-crossing-us-224326548.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/white-house-no-apparent-disruption-140204794.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/gottlieb-breakthrough-infections-more-common-165618510.html
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/least-600-google-employees-less-014605408.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/inflation-miscalculation-complicating-bidens-agenda-125717033.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/bidens-poll-numbers-cratering-needs-140600803.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/republicans-suddenly-favor-unemployment-benefits-192826847.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-automakers-union-agree-not-220853958.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/howard-stern-might-run-for-president-clean-up-covid-mess-203632455.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/107-children-given-incorrect-dose-234638028.html
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/countries-where-coronavirus-has-spread/
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html
6,610 views Nov 25, 2021
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ovz0vCvlfgU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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