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Abiraterone Acetate Brands List - Xbira, Abirapro, Bdron, and more | Prostate Cancer Medicine Buy Online
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PROSTATE CANCER - it relies on the male hormone, testosterone. Abiraterone acetate which belongs to a class of drugs known as anti-androgens (anti-testosterone), is used to treat metastatic PROSTATE CANCER. It works by reducing the amount of testosterone made by your testicles. This way tumor cells growth slows down and comes to end. There are many brands of this composition like Xbira, Abirapro, Abstet, Zytiga, Bdron, Abiracure, Zecyte, Abiron, Zybiraa.......and so on.


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