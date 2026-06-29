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BANNED TECH: The Tesla Secrets Rockefeller Crushed to Keep You Sick w/ Linda Olsen (Replay)
Man in America
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What if Nikola Tesla was right, and his frequency discoveries were quietly buried to keep you sick and dependent on Big Pharma? In this interview, former teacher and breast-health advocate Linda Olsen explains how sound, vibration, and frequency were once central to healing, how homeopathy and resonance-based medicine were pushed aside by the Rockefeller medical system, and why she believes we’re only just rediscovering what the ancients already knew. We talk cymatics, Tesla’s “mortal oscillation rate,” the war on natural medicine and much more in this eye-opening interview. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ Kimchi One from Brightcore – Health Starts in the Gut 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://brightcore.com/maninamerica Or call (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! Go to https://CovePure.com/mia right now and you can get $250 off for a limited time! Use promo code SETH for 10% off Hydrate Complete at https://jiii.io/vta7dm — Dr. Ardis's powerful electrolyte formula packed with 11 minerals, 11 vitamins, and 17 amino acids to fight chronic dehydration at the cellular level. To order the Freedom Cleanse Restore herbal kit and the stool sample test for parasites, go to https://sethcleanse.com Visit ourfathersherbs.com/MIA and use code MANINAMERICA10 for 10% off Andrew's organic herbal tinctures, teas, and formulas. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy