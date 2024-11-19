RT News - November 19 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 19, 2024
rt.com
As Washington shrugs off concerns, European politicians confirm the US has given Kiev carte blanche to conduct long-range missile strikes against Russia. But the move faces strong opposition from some NATO allies. Russia takes aim at the West in the UN Security Council warning that European leaders risk dragging the continent into full-scale war. An IDF strike on Lebanon’s capital leaves a number of people dead and wounded. Meanwhile, a massive blaze erupts during a Hezbollah missile attack on the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. The Russian Foreign minister praises ties with China, as the first day of the G20 summit wraps up in Brazil. Day two kicks off later, with a packed agenda.