EPISODE 328: SOUL OF LIBERTY

The mainstream is losing comedians on COVID as Dana Carvey and David Spade tackle Fauci’s Sales Approach; CRISPR gene editing tech takes us into uncharted territory with new applications for food, insects, humans, and no understanding of the long term effects; Trans Women ‘Chest feeding’ babies?; Biden Admin shot down by Federal Judge; ‘Dirty Jobs’ Star Mike Rowe joins Del for a captivating conversation on common sense, risk taking, education, the heart of America, medical mandates, and more.
Guests: Jefferey Jaxen, Aaron Siri, Esq., Mike Rowe
