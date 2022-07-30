Exposing The Medical Industrial Complex with Dr Jennifer Daniels - The Pan-African Alliance with Asad Malik on UBA Radio (07.07.2020)

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“It’s called healthcare but it has nothing to do with health and nobody cares.” Dr. Jennifer Daniels The medical–industrial complex is the network of corporations which supply health care services and products for a profit. To help us understand how this system works we talked with renowned Natural Healer Dr. Jennifer Daniels in this remastered.
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REFERENCED PODCASTS:Home Delivery - https://www.brighteon.com/1d8958d9-3466-41cc-874a-7418554a6045
Re-post permission received only from Dr Jennifer Daniels. Host not contacted.