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** NEW WORLD ORDER GUIDE FOR DUMMY’S ** - Designed for Goldfish, Millennial and Lost Z Generations – Pt. 1 of 2 - InfoWars/Jones/Ducey
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131 views • September 10, 2021
--Everything you wanted to know about the NWO but were too ignorant and or lazy to ask.
** AN IDIOTS GUIDE TO THE NEW WORLD ORDER
- Quenton Figueroa
- Website: https://www.truthcontrol.com/new-world-order-guide
-- What is the New World Order?
- The New World Order (NWO) is a conspiracy to enslave humanity through a world government controlled by a select few. The goal is to essentially turn humans into robots where they are unable to think for themselves and must depend upon the NWO for their sustenance.
-- Who is behind it?
The primary group of entities behind the New World Order operate through secret societies, priesthoods and royalty. Secret societies, priesthoods and royalty have always held great power and influence and through the years they have slowly merged their powers together to create the ultimate in control. At the highest level these 3 groups all intertwine and work together to control lower levels of control. These groups view themselves as superior to regular earth humans and this is why they feel they have the right to rule over them.
-- Where did they come from?
A good starting point for the New World Order is the Anunnaki. The exact origin of this group isn’t entirely clear. however, we do know that they had a strong influence in Mesopotamia and many Cuneform writigs mention them. This group of beings possessed advance knowledge and had their their own internal mystery religion which contained many esoteric secrets that were hidden from the majority of people. These secrets were part of what brought them to power, and kept them there.
-- How do they control the world?
- The world does not operate the way most people think it does. Governments do not run the world. The world is run by people who operate above governments and outside of political law. Secret societies have been manipulating the world and exercising influence in all aspects of life for a very long time.
-- Tools & Techniques –
- In conjunction with their network of control the NWO also uses various tools & techniques to further their control. These tools & techniques are always coupled with one or more institutions of control to carry out their goals.
-- How They Gain & Increase Control –
- The NWO is a virus, and like a virus, they need a host to live off. So they look for existing organizations and suck the life out of them and take them over. The NWO is a worldwide gang, like the mafia, that will do whatever it takes to grow. Their main methodology is subversion and infiltration. They don’t necessarily want to change what is already in place, they just want to control it.
Timeline of Recent Events
The NWO really started to pick up speed around 250 years ago. During this period we have seen a great expansion towards a new world order and a great increase in government control throughout the world, even if we think we are free.
Secret Societies & Organizations
Like a spider's web, the NWO is broken into many layers. As you work your way in, each outer layer is controlled by a more secret inner layer. As you work your way closer and closer to the core the organizations become more and more powerful and more and more secretive. At the very inner core the identity is shrouded in mystery...
How to Stop The New World Order
The NWO has slowly been growing stronger and stronger throughout history. Much of our everyday lives are orchestrated and under the control of the NWO. But with all this control they have there is still hope and there are still solutions. After all, the NWO only has power for as long as the people remain asleep. The NWO can only exist so long as there is an ignorant, needy host to supply them with power. As soon as the people awaken to their true power, wisdom and purpose the NWO will be no more and freedom will be heard around the world
** AN IDIOTS GUIDE TO THE NEW WORLD ORDER
- Quenton Figueroa
- Website: https://www.truthcontrol.com/new-world-order-guide
-- What is the New World Order?
- The New World Order (NWO) is a conspiracy to enslave humanity through a world government controlled by a select few. The goal is to essentially turn humans into robots where they are unable to think for themselves and must depend upon the NWO for their sustenance.
-- Who is behind it?
The primary group of entities behind the New World Order operate through secret societies, priesthoods and royalty. Secret societies, priesthoods and royalty have always held great power and influence and through the years they have slowly merged their powers together to create the ultimate in control. At the highest level these 3 groups all intertwine and work together to control lower levels of control. These groups view themselves as superior to regular earth humans and this is why they feel they have the right to rule over them.
-- Where did they come from?
A good starting point for the New World Order is the Anunnaki. The exact origin of this group isn’t entirely clear. however, we do know that they had a strong influence in Mesopotamia and many Cuneform writigs mention them. This group of beings possessed advance knowledge and had their their own internal mystery religion which contained many esoteric secrets that were hidden from the majority of people. These secrets were part of what brought them to power, and kept them there.
-- How do they control the world?
- The world does not operate the way most people think it does. Governments do not run the world. The world is run by people who operate above governments and outside of political law. Secret societies have been manipulating the world and exercising influence in all aspects of life for a very long time.
-- Tools & Techniques –
- In conjunction with their network of control the NWO also uses various tools & techniques to further their control. These tools & techniques are always coupled with one or more institutions of control to carry out their goals.
-- How They Gain & Increase Control –
- The NWO is a virus, and like a virus, they need a host to live off. So they look for existing organizations and suck the life out of them and take them over. The NWO is a worldwide gang, like the mafia, that will do whatever it takes to grow. Their main methodology is subversion and infiltration. They don’t necessarily want to change what is already in place, they just want to control it.
Timeline of Recent Events
The NWO really started to pick up speed around 250 years ago. During this period we have seen a great expansion towards a new world order and a great increase in government control throughout the world, even if we think we are free.
Secret Societies & Organizations
Like a spider's web, the NWO is broken into many layers. As you work your way in, each outer layer is controlled by a more secret inner layer. As you work your way closer and closer to the core the organizations become more and more powerful and more and more secretive. At the very inner core the identity is shrouded in mystery...
How to Stop The New World Order
The NWO has slowly been growing stronger and stronger throughout history. Much of our everyday lives are orchestrated and under the control of the NWO. But with all this control they have there is still hope and there are still solutions. After all, the NWO only has power for as long as the people remain asleep. The NWO can only exist so long as there is an ignorant, needy host to supply them with power. As soon as the people awaken to their true power, wisdom and purpose the NWO will be no more and freedom will be heard around the world
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