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Israel: Netanyahu slams ICC ruling that clears way for 'war crimes' probe in Palestine
Wardo Rants
Wardo Rants
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72 views • February 08, 2021
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the International Criminal Court of anti-Semitism on Saturday, one day after the court determined it holds territorial jurisdiction over the territories occupied by Israel since the 1967 Mideast war.

With this ruling, the court clears the way to investigate alleged war crimes committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

"When the ICC investigates Israel for fake war crimes, this is pure anti-Semitism," said Netanyahu, adding, "The court established to prevent atrocities like the Nazi Holocaust against the Jewish people is now targeting the one state of the Jewish people."

The Israeli PM also accused the ICC of having double standards, as it 'refuses to investigate brutal dictatorships like Iran and Syria, who commit horrific atrocities almost daily.'

According to Fatou Bensouda, the ICC's chief prosecutor, the inquiry would search for crimes also committed by Palestinian militants, focusing on Hamas's actions, including the unsystematic firing of rockets towards Israel in 2014.

#Israel​ #Netanyahu​ #InternationalCriminalCourt​ #ICC​ #WarCrimesProbe​ #Palestine
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murderjewishgenocide
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