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Invasion Of The Nation Snatchers. God hates jews, they are the children of Satan.
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148 views • May 01, 2022
Invasion Of The Nation Snatchers. All makers of deadly poison vaccines are jews, all world leaders are jew puppets in lockstep with their jewish overlords orders, all the worlds public wealth is being funneled into jewish hands. Jews want you dead. WORLD CONQUEST THROUGH WORLD JEWISH GOVERNMENT http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion1.htm
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