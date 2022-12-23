Children and Human Sex Trafficking!

What is the age range for human trafficking?
The average age of child sex trafficking victims are between the ages of 11-14 Family members exclusively traffic most children under the age of ten. 74% of child trafficking cases involved sex trafficking, and the majority of those involved pimp-controlled prostitution..
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.