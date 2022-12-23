Create New Account
Children and Human Sex Trafficking!
What is the age range for human trafficking?

The average age of child sex trafficking victims are between the ages of 11-14 Family members exclusively traffic most children under the age of ten. 74% of child trafficking cases involved sex trafficking, and the majority of those involved pimp-controlled prostitution..

