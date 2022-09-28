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Del BigTree at the HighWire
September 26, 2022
New internal CDC emails, obtained through FOIA by ICAN’s legal team, reveal CDC leadership appearing to respond exuberantly to the deplatforming of Del Bigtree and The HighWire.
#Deplatformed #ACIP #CDC #TheHighWire #DelBigtree #Censorship #FreeSpeech
POSTED: September 26, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lm5lf-emails-reveal-cdc-employees-celebrated-deplatforming-of-del-bigtree.html