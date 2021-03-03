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WARNING for Humanity -- Stop World Control -- Dr. Carrie Madej
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103 views • March 03, 2021
Link to Video Source: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej/
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THE BATTLE FOR HUMANITY – Dr Carrie Madej
There is a battle raging for humanity. Dr Carrie Madej reveals how Big Tech collaborates with Big Pharma to introduce new technologies in the coming vaccines, that will alter our DNA and turn us into hybrids. This will end humanity as we know it, and start the process of transhumanism: HUMAN 2.0 The plans are to use vaccines to inject nanotechnology into our bodies and connect us to the Cloud and artificial intelligence. This will enable corrupt governments and tech giants to control us, without us being aware of it.
Watch this critical video and share it with the world.
Watch -- Download -- Support
THE BATTLE FOR HUMANITY – Dr Carrie Madej
There is a battle raging for humanity. Dr Carrie Madej reveals how Big Tech collaborates with Big Pharma to introduce new technologies in the coming vaccines, that will alter our DNA and turn us into hybrids. This will end humanity as we know it, and start the process of transhumanism: HUMAN 2.0 The plans are to use vaccines to inject nanotechnology into our bodies and connect us to the Cloud and artificial intelligence. This will enable corrupt governments and tech giants to control us, without us being aware of it.
Watch this critical video and share it with the world.
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