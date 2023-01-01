Create New Account
Equanimity is Our Life Force & Wisdom from Non Dual Teacher Francis Lucille
Heal Trauma w/ Somatic Therapy
Published Yesterday |
Donate

For more information about Nina and her Somatic Experiencing practice, visit thesomaticpt.com. Click the Contact tab if you are interested in scheduling a 1-on-1 session.

*Find Emotional Exercises for Children & Adults plus other Resources for Healing at thesomaticpt.com/resources

*If you wish to stay informed of these (as well as receive the downloadable Trauma Map I refer to in my videos), you can subscribe to our newsletter here: https://mailchi.mp/fbe4de874414/email-subscription May you live in peace!

*These videos are for informational purposes only and are not a substitute for actual therapy. If you have a trauma history, please see a therapist or medical practitioner near you to help you resolve it safely under professional guidance.

Keywords
ptsddepressionanxietytraumacounselinggriefstress reliefself carepanic attackspsychosomaticequanimityself therapyinsecurityfight or flightsomatic experiencingrelease emotionsrepressed feelingsemotions trapped in bodyself empathynon dual awarenessfrancis lucille

