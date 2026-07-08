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Graham Platner Stings Democrats -- IF ONLY There Had Been a SIGN!!!
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It’s the political fable playing out in real-time. Democrats ignored the Nazi tattoos, the communist rhetoric, and the predator-platform behavior—but now they're acting shocked that their candidate is a liability. I break down the record of selective outrage and why the party finally had to pull the plug. #GrahamPlatner #DemocraticParty #PoliticalScandal #SelectiveOutrage #Election2026

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hypocrisydemocratic partypolitical scandalpolitical commentaryselective outrageelection 2026graham platner
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy