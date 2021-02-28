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Dump Davos #1: Αποικίες δεδομένων και χακαρισμένοι άνθρωποι (Ελληνικοί υπότιτλοι - μέρος τρίτο)
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119 views • February 28, 2021
Σε αυτήν τη σειρά εκπομπών που θα διερευνήσει τους ανθρώπους και τις ατζέντες του Παγκόσμιου Οικονομικού Φόρουμ, η Whitney Webb και ο Johnny Vedmore αναλύουν μια ομιλία που εκφωνήθηκε στο Νταβός 2020 από τον Ισραηλινό «φουτουριστή» ιστορικό Yuval Noah Harari στην οποία εκθέτει την ατζέντα του Παγκόσμιου Οικονομικού Φόρουμ για την «άχρηστη τάξη» (όλους εμάς), την δημιουργία αποικιών δεδομένων και την κατασκευή της εξωτερικής και της εσωτερικής (εντός του σώματος) κρατικής παρακολούθησης.
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