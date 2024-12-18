NEW EVIDENCE SHOWS PFIZER VACCINE ☤ CONTAINS 98% OF PATHOLOGICAL PROTEINS THAT CAUSE COVID

⁣New Evidence Shows Pfizer Covid "Vaccine" Contains 98% of Pathological Protein That Causes Covid





SHOCKING: Diagnostic Pathologist Dr. Clare Craig @ ClareCraigPath exposes that Moderna/Pfizer COVID vaccines contained 99.8% of the exact same pathological protein that caused COVID illness.





Post-mortem evidence proves a clear biological mechanism for vaccine deaths.





Most alarming: The pathological protein from the vaccine circulated in the body for 4 MONTHS, far longer than a natural infection.





This isn't conjecture—we have the mechanism, the deaths, and the protein analysis to prove it.





For those interested in digging deeper, Diagnostic pathologist Clare Craig may have the most content rich X Channel for scientific evidence against the Covid "vaccine."





