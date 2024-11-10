BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
STUNNING ACT BY SKY NEWS ☭ DELETES HONEST REPORTING ON AMSTERDAM TO SAVE ISRAEL [JANTA KA REPORTER]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
86 views • 5 months ago

Sky News has stunned everyone in the UK with its extraordinary act of self censorship as the media platform deleted the only honest reporting coming from Amsterdam on the recent attacks on Israeli fans. Sky deleted even the edited video before posting the edited version of its edited video. The changes in the new video show the clout of Netanyahu on the global media.


Rifat Jawaid explains what Sky News added in the new video to remove the blame from Israelis.


Please support independent journalism here ??


BuyMeCoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/JantaKaReporter

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/rifatjawaid


You can join our Telegram channel here ??


https://t.me/JantaKaReporter


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRtr7FZ97sM

censorshipisraelsky newsmulti pronged offensiverifat jawaidbenjamin wilkorminskyjanta ka
