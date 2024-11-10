STUNNING ACT BY SKY NEWS ☭ DELETES HONEST REPORTING ON AMSTERDAM TO SAVE ISRAEL [JANTA KA REPORTER]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sky News has stunned everyone in the UK with its extraordinary act of self censorship as the media platform deleted the only honest reporting coming from Amsterdam on the recent attacks on Israeli fans. Sky deleted even the edited video before posting the edited version of its edited video. The changes in the new video show the clout of Netanyahu on the global media.
Rifat Jawaid explains what Sky News added in the new video to remove the blame from Israelis.
