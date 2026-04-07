Timing The Gold Market?

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Why It Will Destroy Your Returns
* Should you wait for a pullback before buying gold — or just buy now?
* This video breaks down the real cost of trying to time the gold market using 56 years of data.
* The results are striking.
* Missing gold’s single best day each year drops your annualized return from 9.1% to under 4%.
* Miss the top two days and you are basically flat over five decades.
* Even more surprising: gold’s biggest up days and down days tend to cluster within the same week, making market timing nearly impossible in practice.
* If you want gold’s full long-term return, the data point to one strategy: buy, hold and stay invested.
GoldSilver (7 April 2026)