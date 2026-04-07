Timing The Gold Market?

Why It Will Destroy Your Returns

* Should you wait for a pullback before buying gold — or just buy now?

* This video breaks down the real cost of trying to time the gold market using 56 years of data.

* The results are striking.

* Missing gold’s single best day each year drops your annualized return from 9.1% to under 4%.

* Miss the top two days and you are basically flat over five decades.

* Even more surprising: gold’s biggest up days and down days tend to cluster within the same week, making market timing nearly impossible in practice.

* If you want gold’s full long-term return, the data point to one strategy: buy, hold and stay invested.





GoldSilver (7 April 2026)

https://youtu.be/frGkB62z8ac