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Timing The Gold Market?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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Why It Will Destroy Your Returns

* Should you wait for a pullback before buying gold — or just buy now?

* This video breaks down the real cost of trying to time the gold market using 56 years of data.

* The results are striking.

* Missing gold’s single best day each year drops your annualized return from 9.1% to under 4%.

* Miss the top two days and you are basically flat over five decades.

* Even more surprising: gold’s biggest up days and down days tend to cluster within the same week, making market timing nearly impossible in practice.

* If you want gold’s full long-term return, the data point to one strategy: buy, hold and stay invested.


GoldSilver (7 April 2026)

https://youtu.be/frGkB62z8ac

Keywords
goldsilverinvestingprecious metalsprecious metalalan hibbardmarket timingbuy and holdlong-term return
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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