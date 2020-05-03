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Funeral Directors Dispute Covid-19 Death Certificates
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50 views • May 03, 2020
In this video clip Project Veritas interviews New York funeral directors with a focus on death certificates.
This video was created using the following video:
BREAKING: Funeral Directors in COVID-19 Epicenter Doubt Legitimacy of Deaths Attributed to Pandemic - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5f_6ltv7ol
This video was created using the following video:
BREAKING: Funeral Directors in COVID-19 Epicenter Doubt Legitimacy of Deaths Attributed to Pandemic - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5f_6ltv7ol
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