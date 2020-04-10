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Is An ET Video Game Coming To The Intellivision Amico?
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4 views • April 10, 2020
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnuDNcRyOGw&feature=youtu.be - Subscribe to the Generational Gamer and see his interview here
In an interview with the Generational Gamer (subscribe to his channel above!) Tommy Tallarico strongly hints that we may be getting a reimagined version of E.T. The Extra Terrestrial video game on the Intellivision Amico. In this video, I go into the history of the game and movie and explain why this would be an amazing story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnuDNcRyOGw&feature=youtu.be - Subscribe to the Generational Gamer and see his interview here
In an interview with the Generational Gamer (subscribe to his channel above!) Tommy Tallarico strongly hints that we may be getting a reimagined version of E.T. The Extra Terrestrial video game on the Intellivision Amico. In this video, I go into the history of the game and movie and explain why this would be an amazing story.
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