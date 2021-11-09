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The Decreasing Speed of Light - The Evidence by Barry Setterfield
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54 views • November 09, 2021
Recorded live at the Time and Creation Research Conference in Sydney NSW Australia. Barry Setterfield first published his theory that light is slowing down in 1982. Rocks are dated much younger when the speed of light is corrected. Carbon-14 dating errors are corrected by using the decreasing speed of light figures, leading to thousands of years instead of millions of years for dinosaurs.
Professor John D Barrow ( Manchester University) said in New Scientist 24th July, 1999 on page 29, "all the big cosmological problems will simply melt away , if you break one rule, the rule that says the speed of light never varies."
Barry Setterfield's web page: https://www.barrysetterfield.org/
Professor John D Barrow ( Manchester University) said in New Scientist 24th July, 1999 on page 29, "all the big cosmological problems will simply melt away , if you break one rule, the rule that says the speed of light never varies."
Barry Setterfield's web page: https://www.barrysetterfield.org/
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