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Destroying the System: Senate Hearings. Are You a Domestic Terrorist by Insisting on Your Rights?
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The Good Fight ForEvermore 1 12 2022
Destroying the System: Senate Committee Hearings. Are You a Domestic Terrorist by Speaking Out for Your Rights?
We will share two U.S. Senate committee hearings from Tuesday, January 11, that are alarming and directly related to each other.
We begin with a video from the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where the DOJ and FBI announced the formation of a “Domestic Terrorist Unit” that just negated The U.S. Bill of Rights!
… this would not be happening if the WWII Generation was still with us today.
First we will play (c-SPAN) what was stated by the DOJ Olsen and then from the FBI Sanborn to the Committee.
https://www.fbi.gov/news/testimony/the-domestic-terrorism-threat-one-year-after-january-6-011122
The purpose of this New Unit is: “We see these threats manifested in both domestic violent extremists (DVEs) and homegrown violent extremists (HVEs), two distinct threats—both of which are based in the United States. Individuals who seek to commit violent criminal acts in furtherance of social or political goals stemming from domestic influences—such as racial or ethnic bias or anti-government or anti-authority sentiments—are described as DVEs, whereas HVEs are individuals inspired primarily by foreign terrorist groups, but who are not receiving individualized direction from those groups.”
Exactly what is a Domestic Terrorist?
KEEP WHAT I AM ABOUT TO READ IN YOUR MIND throughout the show.
It goes on to grant a massive expansion of power to an enforcement system that has already overstepped its Constitutional Authority.
It concludes: “In all our efforts, the Justice Department is guided by our commitment to protecting civil liberties. In our country, espousing an extremist ideology is not itself a crime. Nor is expressing hateful views or associating with hateful groups. But when individuals or groups try to promote or impose an ideology through acts or threats of force or violence, those acts can be among the most dangerous crimes we confront as a society. Regardless of the motivating ideology, we will use every appropriate tool at our disposal to deter and disrupt such acts and to bring their perpetrators to justice.”
Now if they were focused on say the WEF or people like George Soros or even The Communist Chinese Party that declared war on the U.S. in May of 2019 this statement would not be extremely concerning, but what these agencies are advocating is the exact opposite of our Constitutional principles! The U.S. Constitution and the U.S. Bill of Rights were written as Anti-Government documents designed to restrict the power of government to the point to where you could say are Anti Government!
So who are these agencies really working for, and why would anyone in legitimate Law Enforcement, who swore an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution on the Local, State or any level, be willing to be involved with these organizations?
Video clip of FBI case falling apart on ‘Whitmore Kidnapping’.
Video w/ Ingraham Angle: Do As Your Told!
Government Agencies Caught in the act!
Influencing Government
Shinny Objects
Collins spin; emails exposed shows Government Produced the Virus
Video w/ Sen. Rand Paul and Fauci Victimhood!
Are We The People Allowed to Demand Answers? Ask Questions
Here is what happens when you
do, but when we do in the future we may not be so fortunate
Video w/ doctor, on boosters.
END Part 1
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
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FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
Destroying the System: Senate Committee Hearings. Are You a Domestic Terrorist by Speaking Out for Your Rights?
We will share two U.S. Senate committee hearings from Tuesday, January 11, that are alarming and directly related to each other.
We begin with a video from the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where the DOJ and FBI announced the formation of a “Domestic Terrorist Unit” that just negated The U.S. Bill of Rights!
… this would not be happening if the WWII Generation was still with us today.
First we will play (c-SPAN) what was stated by the DOJ Olsen and then from the FBI Sanborn to the Committee.
https://www.fbi.gov/news/testimony/the-domestic-terrorism-threat-one-year-after-january-6-011122
The purpose of this New Unit is: “We see these threats manifested in both domestic violent extremists (DVEs) and homegrown violent extremists (HVEs), two distinct threats—both of which are based in the United States. Individuals who seek to commit violent criminal acts in furtherance of social or political goals stemming from domestic influences—such as racial or ethnic bias or anti-government or anti-authority sentiments—are described as DVEs, whereas HVEs are individuals inspired primarily by foreign terrorist groups, but who are not receiving individualized direction from those groups.”
Exactly what is a Domestic Terrorist?
KEEP WHAT I AM ABOUT TO READ IN YOUR MIND throughout the show.
It goes on to grant a massive expansion of power to an enforcement system that has already overstepped its Constitutional Authority.
It concludes: “In all our efforts, the Justice Department is guided by our commitment to protecting civil liberties. In our country, espousing an extremist ideology is not itself a crime. Nor is expressing hateful views or associating with hateful groups. But when individuals or groups try to promote or impose an ideology through acts or threats of force or violence, those acts can be among the most dangerous crimes we confront as a society. Regardless of the motivating ideology, we will use every appropriate tool at our disposal to deter and disrupt such acts and to bring their perpetrators to justice.”
Now if they were focused on say the WEF or people like George Soros or even The Communist Chinese Party that declared war on the U.S. in May of 2019 this statement would not be extremely concerning, but what these agencies are advocating is the exact opposite of our Constitutional principles! The U.S. Constitution and the U.S. Bill of Rights were written as Anti-Government documents designed to restrict the power of government to the point to where you could say are Anti Government!
So who are these agencies really working for, and why would anyone in legitimate Law Enforcement, who swore an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution on the Local, State or any level, be willing to be involved with these organizations?
Video clip of FBI case falling apart on ‘Whitmore Kidnapping’.
Video w/ Ingraham Angle: Do As Your Told!
Government Agencies Caught in the act!
Influencing Government
Shinny Objects
Collins spin; emails exposed shows Government Produced the Virus
Video w/ Sen. Rand Paul and Fauci Victimhood!
Are We The People Allowed to Demand Answers? Ask Questions
Here is what happens when you
do, but when we do in the future we may not be so fortunate
Video w/ doctor, on boosters.
END Part 1
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
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