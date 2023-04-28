Create New Account
So it was all a lie and they knew it
Data Dumper
Redacted, April 26, 2023


A [new study](https://www.cell.com/heliyon/pdf/S2405-8440(23)01324-5.pdf) shows that face masks are not proven to prevent viral infections and carry possible harms to those who wear them. The peer-reviewed study from German researchers shows that there is a possible toxicity when wearing masks due to the constant exposure of carbon dioxide. And yet masks were mandated for so many children. In one study “masks frequently led to breathing problems in 100 school children between 8 and 11 years of age especially during physical exertion.” The study shows that the medical community has long since known about the dangers of prolonged CO2 exposure.


Redacted

https://redacted.inc

