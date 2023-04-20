Exterminating Bees In A Box is like Clot-Shotting Sheeple in a City

The analogy is unsettling And the Communist-Freemasons or Luciferians in positions of authority are calling the shots for both populations.





After the clot-shots weaken the human sheople, then famin will be used to bring out the brainchipzombies bio-robots under the direct wireless remote-control of the Freemasons and Luciferians hiding within their secret brainchip-hivemind army of minions and genocidal-thUgs.





The brainchipzombie first used to eat people parts in Canada was poor oblivious Vincent Li: https://ugetube.com/watch/brainchip-zombies-sleepers-may-already-be-in-your-household-after-covid-everyone-needs-a-scanner_8Dp9o1iFePRIQjm.html

But within a couple of years, the Freemasons changed Vincent Li's name and helped him disappear so he could not be investigated for a brainchip by the wary people trying to save the Homo sapiens species from the Luciferian traitors to humanity.





And that, my dear fellow good souls, is the current world-wide challenge you live in.





Luciferians are now poisoning the Australian bees... all the bees, not just the honey-bees.

https://ugetube.com/watch/help-save-the-bees-in-australia-update_vuolu6zXm5NuXGW.html





source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0n7-TppkKug