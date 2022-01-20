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POLICE ABUSING THERE POWERS LOCKDOWN 5 ACTUAL BODILY HARM- GREVIES BODILY HARM - CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
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40 views • January 20, 2022
POLICE ABUSING THERE POWERS 5 ACTUAL BODILY HARM- GREVIES BODILY HARM - CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
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DR Reiner Füllmich: Grand Jury Case Overview and List of Expert Witnesses - (Feb 5, 2022) - https://www.brighteon.com/855817be-f802-4383-965d-58d073e9f171
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PIRBRIGHT MASS STERILIZATION "COVID VAXXINE SPIKE PROTEIN" [KHAZAR / ASHKENAZINAZI NOT AFFECTED] ? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/gaXHpXAhsETi/
DR Reiner Füllmich: Grand Jury Case Overview and List of Expert Witnesses - (Feb 5, 2022) - https://www.brighteon.com/855817be-f802-4383-965d-58d073e9f171
VACCINATED BLOOD CAN'T BE EXTRACTED - HIGHLY COAGULATED - JELLY BLOOD - https://www.bitchute.com/video/CjgyRNyEgpsW/
Pfizer forced governments to accept terrorist clauses - https://www.brighteon.com/0c354f25-7747-40fc-9ffb-35953fd1f6fb
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