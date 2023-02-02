Christian Man Thrown Out Of Mall Of America For 'Jesus Saves' Shirt Has Message For US

Paul Shoro came to the US from Ethiopia and has been here preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ for several years. He's more recently been in the state of Minnesota and preaching the Gospel at malls, clubs, bars, sporting events, and handing out Gospel tracts as well. Recently, a video of Mall of America rent-a-cops went viral showing the tinhat tyrants trying to intimidate him into taking off his "Jesus Saves" t-shirt. He stood his ground and won the day and joins me for a message to the people, and calls on them to do the same and join others on February 4 at 12:45pm CST at Mall of America where at least 20,000 people have said they plan to attend with their own "Jesus Saves" t-shirts.





Help support the channel:

Zelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) com

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown

Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292

Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ

Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN

Stockpile Food For The Future: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3

Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c

Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty

Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty

Gain Cell Phone Freedom With Volta Wireless and Get Your First Month For Just $9.99 With Promo Code USA1: https://www.voltawireless.com/

One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846





Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive





Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra





Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/





Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia





https://sonsoflibertyradio.com





https://sonsoflibertymedia.com





Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/





Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate





Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/