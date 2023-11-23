MIRRORED from Stew Peters Network
21 November 2023
https://rumble.com/v3x2ul1-live-declare-truth-lawyers-rise-up-to-fight-the-remdesivir-death-trap.html
Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dan Watkins, and Dr Michael Hamilton are here to talk about the deadly drug Remdesivir and how to hold those who pushed this drug accountable for murder. Support This network of Lawyers fighting back by visiting https://declaretruth.us
