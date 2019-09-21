Home Remedies for Swollen Feet.



Swollen feet and ankles, also known as edema or water retention are a common problem.



Different health conditions can cause a swollen ankle or leg, These include: being overweight, aging, venous insufficiency, pregnancy, blood clots in the leg etc.



Sometimes there are also some reasons for swollen feet.



Here are the 6 effective home remedies for swollen feet:



1. Massage:

A foot massage is a great way to reduce swelling.

Take some warm mustard oil and massage your swollen leg with it.



2. Epsom Salt:

Epsom salt is highly effective for reducing swelling in your feet.

For swelling feet treatment add a cup of epsom salt to your bath tub water, Then soak your swelling leg in it for 20 to 25 minutes.



3. Lemon Water:

Another home remedy to treat swollen legs and feet is lemon water. drink lemon water everyday to get rid swollen legs. It will help flush out toxins from your body and reduce swollen legs.



4. Apple cider vinegar:

Apply a little of apple cider vinegar over your swollen foot and massage for about 5 minutes.



5. Dandelion:

Dandelion is a great herbal remedy for water retention or edema.

Mix 1 tsp of fresh dandelion leaves in a cup of warm water.

Cover it and steep for 5 minutes.

Then strain and drink this herbal tea two times a day.



6. Cold Compresses:

You can also apply cold compresses in the swollen area to reduce it.