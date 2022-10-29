Country Living with Pastor Doug

There's a reason that in the beginning God put man in the garden. There's something about the country that gives you serenity. When you are in the city, the things around you can cause you more stress, but in the country you are at peace. So, whether you’re environmentally green conscious, geographically isolated / off the grid, a doomsday enthusiast, or you just don’t like paying utility bills, building a self-sufficient home is a great way to stay green, stay isolated, stay prepared, or stay thrifty. Welcome to Country Living.

