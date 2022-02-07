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Australia is All In After Protesting For Freedom at a Massive Weekend Rally in Canberra
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240 views • February 07, 2022
If people were worried about Canada and laying down to the New World Order and then there was concern about our sister nation in Australia being abused and locked down forever, well your concerns should be lifted after watching this video. Australian's came out in full force in the nations capital of Canberra on the weekend. God Bless them.
#FreedomConvoy #Australia #PeacefulProtest
Related video:
Canberra, Australian Capital
Melbourne Ground YouTube
https://youtu.be/FT5V3JePZJc
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#FreedomConvoy #Australia #PeacefulProtest
Related video:
Canberra, Australian Capital
Melbourne Ground YouTube
https://youtu.be/FT5V3JePZJc
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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