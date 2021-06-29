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Less Then 60 Days To Prepare – As by Then They’ll Have Achieved Vax Target – Jamie McIntyre Uncensored
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161 views • June 29, 2021
Time is now of the essence - we can’t spend much more time on trying to wake the remaining minority up. It’s time to start preparing - they’ll have army on the streets and stage 5 martial lockdowns well before you expect - and once the northern hemisphere winter starts life as we know is over - all hell will break loose - they’ll blame it on bs 19 mutant strains to cover up from the massive bs 19 vaxx death and injuries and military will do forcible vaccinations ( following orders thinking they are saving ones life ) yet complete the mass genocide. Food shortages and Government food rations only for the vaccinated. Spend time with your loved ones , but prepare - cities will not be safe . Easily locked down and easily targeted .www.anrnews.com
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