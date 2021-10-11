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What is IDOLATRY?
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40 views • October 11, 2021
It is convenient to condemn strange religions as practicing idol worship, BUT what is idolatry really? Who is practicing it? Are you?
Click here to see a longer video called "I-Dollar Tree" which will help fight the root of all EVIL: https://bit.ly/3ApEFoY
Click here to see a longer video called "I-Dollar Tree" which will help fight the root of all EVIL: https://bit.ly/3ApEFoY
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