Martin Armstrong - WORLD FIRST The Plot to Seize Russia, War Propaganda, & More

Maria Zeee





September 20, 2022





World renowned economist Martin Armstrong joins us to break the story of the several-decade long plan to seize Russia, detailing how he has obtained declassified documents from the Clinton Administration, and how he was previously targeted for possessing this knowledge - which he is finally able to release.





Martin takes us through his encounter with an alleged terrorist from 9/11 while he served in prison, who was actually a Pakistani Christian that was framed by the US Government. We also discuss world events, war propaganda, and Martin's insight into where we are heading.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kvbz3-martin-armstrong-world-first-the-plot-to-seize-russia-war-propaganda-and-mo.html



