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While Western propaganda continues insisting Ukraine will prevail against Russian military operations, the “front line” is quietly being moved to western Ukraine and even Poland. The possibility of a Syria-style buffer zone operation being launched from Poland, Romania, (or both), into western Ukraine remains a possibility.
Either way, huge investments by the Polish government to improve “safety” for the Polish people are in reality simply a means of escalating tensions with Russia and its military that appears more than capable of out-matching the Western weapon systems Poland is investing in.
References:
New Eastern Outlook - Poland’s Position as the “Next Ukraine”:
https://journal-neo.org/2022/07/19/poland-s-position-as-the-next-ukraine/
Wall Street Journal - Biden Administration Holds Off on Sending Long-Range Armed Drones to Ukraine:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-administration-holds-off-on-sending-long-range-armed-drones-to-ukraine-11658491058
RFE/RL - U.S. Soldiers Arriving In Europe To Reinforce NATO Amid Russian Buildup:
https://www.rferl.org/a/us-troops-arrive-poland/31687938.html
Reuters - U.S. to boost military presence in Europe as NATO bolsters its eastern flank:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-boost-military-presence-europe-nato-bolsters-its-eastern-flank-2022-06-29/
AA - Poland takes delivery of 1st batch of US-made M1 Abrams tanks:
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/poland-takes-delivery-of-1st-batch-of-us-made-m1-abrams-tanks/2639806
Brookings Institution - Is selling tanks to Saudi Arabia such a good idea?:
https://www.brookings.edu/blog/markaz/2016/08/13/is-selling-tanks-to-saudi-arabia-such-a-good-idea/
Department of National Security and Logistics, Polish Air Force - Assessment of Iraq’s Air Defense System in the Iraqi Freedom Operation (2019):
https://philarchive.org/archive/RADAOI
National Interest - Why Did American Patriot Missiles Fail To Stop the Houthi's Attacks?:
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/reboot/why-did-american-patriot-missiles-fail-stop-houthis-attacks-197764
Al Jazeera - What do we know about Ukraine’s use of Turkish Bayraktar drones?:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/3/11/turkey-drones-use-ukraine
Reuters - Russia says it destroyed 4 HIMARS launchers, in claim denied by Ukraine:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-says-it-destroyed-4-himars-launchers-ukraine-2022-07-22/
RUSI - The Return of Industrial Warfare:
https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/return-industrial-warfare
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