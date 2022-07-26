While Western propaganda continues insisting Ukraine will prevail against Russian military operations, the “front line” is quietly being moved to western Ukraine and even Poland. The possibility of a Syria-style buffer zone operation being launched from Poland, Romania, (or both), into western Ukraine remains a possibility.

Either way, huge investments by the Polish government to improve “safety” for the Polish people are in reality simply a means of escalating tensions with Russia and its military that appears more than capable of out-matching the Western weapon systems Poland is investing in.

References:

New Eastern Outlook - Poland’s Position as the “Next Ukraine”:

https://journal-neo.org/2022/07/19/poland-s-position-as-the-next-ukraine/

Wall Street Journal - Biden Administration Holds Off on Sending Long-Range Armed Drones to Ukraine:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-administration-holds-off-on-sending-long-range-armed-drones-to-ukraine-11658491058

RFE/RL - U.S. Soldiers Arriving In Europe To Reinforce NATO Amid Russian Buildup:

https://www.rferl.org/a/us-troops-arrive-poland/31687938.html

Reuters - U.S. to boost military presence in Europe as NATO bolsters its eastern flank:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-boost-military-presence-europe-nato-bolsters-its-eastern-flank-2022-06-29/

AA - Poland takes delivery of 1st batch of US-made M1 Abrams tanks:

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/poland-takes-delivery-of-1st-batch-of-us-made-m1-abrams-tanks/2639806

Brookings Institution - Is selling tanks to Saudi Arabia such a good idea?:

https://www.brookings.edu/blog/markaz/2016/08/13/is-selling-tanks-to-saudi-arabia-such-a-good-idea/

Department of National Security and Logistics, Polish Air Force - Assessment of Iraq’s Air Defense System in the Iraqi Freedom Operation (2019):

https://philarchive.org/archive/RADAOI

National Interest - Why Did American Patriot Missiles Fail To Stop the Houthi's Attacks?:

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/reboot/why-did-american-patriot-missiles-fail-stop-houthis-attacks-197764

Al Jazeera - What do we know about Ukraine’s use of Turkish Bayraktar drones?:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/3/11/turkey-drones-use-ukraine

Reuters - Russia says it destroyed 4 HIMARS launchers, in claim denied by Ukraine:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-says-it-destroyed-4-himars-launchers-ukraine-2022-07-22/

RUSI - The Return of Industrial Warfare:

https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/return-industrial-warfare

How to Support The New Atlas' Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

PayPal: [email protected]

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas