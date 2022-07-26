BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Poland's Position as the Next "Ukraine"
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10270 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
636 views • July 26, 2022

While Western propaganda continues insisting Ukraine will prevail against Russian military operations, the “front line” is quietly being moved to western Ukraine and even Poland. The possibility of a Syria-style buffer zone operation being launched from Poland, Romania, (or both), into western Ukraine remains a possibility.

Either way, huge investments by the Polish government to improve “safety” for the Polish people are in reality simply a means of escalating tensions with Russia and its military that appears more than capable of out-matching the Western weapon systems Poland is investing in.

References:

New Eastern Outlook - Poland’s Position as the “Next Ukraine”:
https://journal-neo.org/2022/07/19/poland-s-position-as-the-next-ukraine/
Wall Street Journal - Biden Administration Holds Off on Sending Long-Range Armed Drones to Ukraine:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-administration-holds-off-on-sending-long-range-armed-drones-to-ukraine-11658491058
RFE/RL - U.S. Soldiers Arriving In Europe To Reinforce NATO Amid Russian Buildup:
https://www.rferl.org/a/us-troops-arrive-poland/31687938.html
Reuters - U.S. to boost military presence in Europe as NATO bolsters its eastern flank:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-boost-military-presence-europe-nato-bolsters-its-eastern-flank-2022-06-29/
AA - Poland takes delivery of 1st batch of US-made M1 Abrams tanks:
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/poland-takes-delivery-of-1st-batch-of-us-made-m1-abrams-tanks/2639806
Brookings Institution - Is selling tanks to Saudi Arabia such a good idea?:
https://www.brookings.edu/blog/markaz/2016/08/13/is-selling-tanks-to-saudi-arabia-such-a-good-idea/
Department of National Security and Logistics, Polish Air Force - Assessment of Iraq’s Air Defense System in the Iraqi Freedom Operation (2019):
https://philarchive.org/archive/RADAOI
National Interest - Why Did American Patriot Missiles Fail To Stop the Houthi's Attacks?:
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/reboot/why-did-american-patriot-missiles-fail-stop-houthis-attacks-197764
Al Jazeera - What do we know about Ukraine’s use of Turkish Bayraktar drones?:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/3/11/turkey-drones-use-ukraine
Reuters - Russia says it destroyed 4 HIMARS launchers, in claim denied by Ukraine:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-says-it-destroyed-4-himars-launchers-ukraine-2022-07-22/
RUSI - The Return of Industrial Warfare:
https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/return-industrial-warfare

How to Support The New Atlas' Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
PayPal: [email protected]

Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas

Keywords
usapolandproxy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy