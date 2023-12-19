Chris Busby exposes secret neutron bomb weapons programs, depleted uranium, genetic extermination and more

- Radiation dangers in warfare with expert Chris Busby. (0:00)

- Radiation health effects with expert witness. (0:55)

- Depleted uranium and its effects on human health. (3:46)

- Uranium isotopes and their uses in nuclear weapons. (14:46)

- Depleted uranium weapons and their effects on civilians. (19:38)

- The effects of war on human health and the environment. (21:51)

- Israel's use of radioactive weapons in Gaza. (27:14)

- Uranium analysis and potential collaboration. (37:39)

- Cold fusion and its potential energy source. (42:43)

- Neutron bombs and their effects. (46:41)

- Nuclear weapons technology and proliferation. (58:53)

- Radiation risk and contamination with Dr. Chris Busby. (1:04:00)





To learn more, visit: https://greenaudit.org/





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/