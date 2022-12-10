Breaking the Chains of psychological warfare - Deconstructing their psyop propaganda

"Here we feature an article and video from the Pandemic And Data Analytics team (PANDA) that analyse the behavioural modification (psychological warfare) techniques used by subversive agencies to manipulate the public into compliance with their catastrophic agenda.

In this instance, the agenda was – and still is – the drive to terrorise the nation using a fake “Zombie Apocalypse” style pandemic) and its end goal of having the entire population injected with biochemical agents outed as “vaccines”.

The video is fascinating. Called “A Letter to Loved Ones”, it was published by government propagandists when it was perceived that too many Brits from the Afro Caribbean communities were exercising common sense, declining to fall for the obvious hype and refusing to line up for the killjabs.

It is very ably analysed by the PANDA experts for its various psychological tricks, among which was the use of “high profile” faces who were somehow persuaded to try to convince their brethren to take the experimental and known-to-be-dangerous shots.

I’d never seen this video before but what hit me was its disturbing shallowness and insincerity, the cringe-worthy hamming of its actors and the generally condescending tone of it. My first reaction was, “oh yuk!”. Did anyone actually fall for this horribly done propaganda?

Moreover, who exactly thought so little of the intelligence of the Afro-Caribbean community they thought they could get away with such transparent tripe?

As has since become clear, insinuations or assertions that the pseudovaccines are “safe and effective” were false and were known to be false by the manipulative subversives behind the video. That they still sought to mislead Afro-Caribbeans into submitting to the jabs tells you all you need to know about their intentions towards that community."

