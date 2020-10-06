Trump jumps over a defender and scores a touchdown to the dismay of screaming liberals, parody, mask

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Donald Trump's campaign released a parody video of the president dodging what appeared to be the coronavirus before scoring a touchdown shortly after he was released from the hospital to finish his COVID-19 treatment at the White House.



In the clip, which is a parody of a San Francisco 49ers game highlight, shows Trump's face on the body of rookie wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk.



The video shows Trump hurdling a defender that appeared to be the coronavirus.



The real moment occurred during an NFL game between the 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.



Trump walked out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday and took Marine One back to the White House. He took off his mask almost immediately despite being sick with COVID and depending on a cocktail of experimental drugs for his recovery.



Trump saluted, waved, and then started filming a video on the balcony of the South Portico, returning to an executive mansion where multiple aides and household staff also have the virus, and from where he promises he will soon leave to hit the campaign trail.



Removing his mask was a jarring end to three days of drama that saw him medevaced to Walter Reed on Marine One on Friday, revealed to have been on oxygen repeatedly, and treated with drugs not available to ordinary Americans.



The campaign released the video just 24 hours after senior campaign adviser, Jason Miller, said that the president is ready to lead the response against COVID-19.