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[Oct 22, 2019] Why Objects Disappear Bottom Up Part 1 Angular Resolution [mitchell fromAustralia] [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]
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73 views • June 13, 2021
Original video from Mitchell from Australia.
SUBSCRIBE! https://youtu.be/O5M7vdrBrZc
Part 1 - Angular Resolution
Globe Believers tell us boats disappear over the horizon as they move away from us due to a physical Earth Curvature.
They tell us mountains, islands and lighthouses are cut off bottom up, and shore lines are not visible at distance due to them being below the reified curve of a presupposed globe earth.

This video will demonstrate how no curvature is nessisary to make objects disappear from the bottom up, it is partly due to the Angular Resolution of an object becoming too small and reaching its diffraction limit.
If you enjoy this video please like, share and subscribe to my channel

The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.

The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.

Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.

Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
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