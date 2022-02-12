HOW TO LIE WITH MATHEMATICS / GOING OVER PART III OF STEFAN LANKA’S STUDY - FROM FRIDAY 2/11/22

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In this webinar, I discussed how to lie with mathematics. I also went over part three of Stefan Lanka’s study. His study can be found here: https://brandfolder.com/s/3z266k74ppmnwkvfrxs6jjc
I also held a Q+A session. The topics were:
- Why can’t they find “dying cell fragments” in humans?
- Why do antibodies seem to help with pneumonia?
- Detoxing lidocaine
- Analemma water wand
- Heart health
- Cell structures
- Concept of an immune system
Please join me in watching the premier of Terrain: Part Two this Saturday, February 12th at 7 pm EST: https://bit.ly/3B60Gen