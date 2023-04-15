Create New Account
MOD yer RNA it is in the name !!!!!!!!! MODeRNA is gene therapy re-branded as a vaccine
BTVC
Published a day ago

There is NO difference that I can find that differentiates between this gene therapy 
and the definition of a bio weapon.

Politics, MODeRNA, gene therapy, operating system, "not a vaccine"

The image of MODeRNA old version of their website can be found here
https://brighteon.social/@edoctoor/110201069949357949

In the NEW WORLD ORDER I believe that this video is public domain and must be shared for the good of mankind. Disclaimer: THE MATERIAL CONTAINED ON THIS WEBSITE REPRESENTS THE OPINION, ANALYSIS AND/OR COMMENTARY OF THE APPLICABLE INDIVIDUAL SPEAKER OR AUTHOR. All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies. 'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use'

also

The views and opinions expressed by hosts, guests, content on

Brighteon do not necessarily reflect those of the

Brighteon Media Inc., its founders or owners.

Keywords
politicsmodernaoperating systemgene therapynot a vaccine

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
