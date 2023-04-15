MOD yer RNA it is in the name !!!!!!!!! MODeRNA is gene therapy re-branded as a vaccine

MOD yer RNA it is in the name !!!!!!!!!



There is NO difference that I can find that differentiates between this gene therapy

and the definition of a bio weapon.



Politics, MODeRNA, gene therapy, operating system, "not a vaccine"



The image of MODeRNA old version of their website can be found here

https://brighteon.social/@edoctoor/110201069949357949



