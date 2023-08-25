Atlanta Native: THE HOOD IS WAKING UP...

Atlanta Native who did HARD TIME in Fulton County jail drops BLACK PILL on Dems:
Democrats made a big mistake by arresting Trump.
“𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐩.”
“Lower income blacks — who are most victimized by leftism — The HOOD is waking up. They are CHEERING Trump. The Democrat Party is Crumbling right before our eyes.”
https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1695140893961961633?s=20
