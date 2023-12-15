Create New Account
HOLY SH*T! It's Here: What's Next?
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 18 hours ago

The FOMC and its dots. Stocks took them one way, bonds another. After pounding higher-for-longer all year, suddenly officials just gave up on it like nothing. That's a bit curious already. We need to understand what lower rates really mean, both in the marketplace and why the Federal Reserve (and others) are suddenly in agreement with bonds. Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis

Keywords
fedfederal reservenwonew world orderend gameqtgreat resetglobal collapseinterestscredit crunchliquidity tighteningrate cuts

