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Jesse Watters on push to reopen the economy: 'You can feel this country getting angry'
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34 views • April 17, 2020
April 16, 2020
By Victor Garcia | Fox News
Jesse Watters said Thursday on "The Five" that he could feel a growing backlash to the ongoing restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic as the White House prepared to roll out its guidelines for reopening the economy.
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/media/jesse-watters-reopen-economy-country-getting-angry
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
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By Victor Garcia | Fox News
Jesse Watters said Thursday on "The Five" that he could feel a growing backlash to the ongoing restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic as the White House prepared to roll out its guidelines for reopening the economy.
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/media/jesse-watters-reopen-economy-country-getting-angry
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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